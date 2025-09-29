Syrskyi: During the counteroffensive near Dobropillia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated about 175 km²

Ukrainian military has already liberated 175 km² from Russian occupiers in the Dobropillia direction. The enemy is surrounded.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi based on the results of work in units operating on the main front lines.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters have cleared almost 195 km² of territory from sabotage groups.

The total losses of the occupiers in the Dobropillia direction are 3 185 people, of which 1 769 are irretrievable. The Russians also lost 969 units of weapons and equipment.

Syrskyi added that "thanks to the clearly planned and courageous actions of the Defense Forces", some of the enemy units on this section of the front found themselves surrounded.

The Commander-in-Chief also made the necessary decisions to provide units and subdivisions participating in combat operations, taking into account the worsening weather conditions.

Recently, Syrskyi said that since the beginning of the summer, the Russian occupiers have begun to use a new tactic of "a thousand cuts" at the front — attacks by small groups that penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory to disrupt logistics and defense. The enemy used this tactic in the Dobropillia and Novopavlivka directions.

