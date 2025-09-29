Russia launched 32 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses?

On the night of September 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. About 20 of them were “Shahed” drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from Bryansk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Overnight, the air defense neutralized 32 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs, and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

Another nine strike UAVs hit eight locations.

