Russians attack Kyiv with missiles and drones — hit the Cardiology Institute building. There are dead and injured (UPD)

On the night of August 28, the Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones — 10 people are reported injured and at least three killed. These figures are likely not final. The airstrike lasted for almost 7 hours.

UPD: The number of victims has risen to four.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Initially, Tkachenko reported that one of the victims was a woman who died in an attack on a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital.

He later clarified that a female body was unblocked in the Solomyansky district. It was previously reported to be a 12-year-old girl.

Previously, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that in the Solomyansky district, UAV debris partially destroyed a five-story residential building; there was a fire in a non-residential building. A fire broke out on one of the floors of a state medical institution.

UPD: The State Emergency Service clarified that the Russians hit the building of the Institute of Cardiology. Two people died there. The State Emergency Service also confirmed that the body of a 12-year-old girl was unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story building.

In the Dniprovsky district, debris fell onto the roof of a high-rise building, cars were burning. In Svyatoshynsky, it fell into the courtyard of a residential building. Several cars were on fire, the fire has already been extinguished.

In the Darnytsky district, debris fell on the territory of a private estate and a kindergarten, where a kiosk was also burning. In the Obolonsky district, debris fell on non-residential buildings.

In the Holosiivsky district, debris hit a one-story private residential building, partially destroying the roof and walls. Another private house caught fire at a different address.

