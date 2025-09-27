Reuters learned why the Pentagon chief summoned hundreds of generals from around the world

The US military leaders deployed around the world have begun preparing to travel to Virginia to meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week. The US officials described the upcoming meeting as one dedicated to "warrior spirit".

This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources.

Hegseth summoned American generals and admirals from around the world to a meeting in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30 — a rare gathering of the countryʼs military leadership in one place.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the event would be dedicated to Hegseth discussing the need to maintain a “warrior spirit” across all military structures.

A third official said that given the number of high-ranking participants, substantive topics — such as the administrationʼs new national defense strategy and the expected reduction of top military ranks — are likely to be discussed, even if they are not officially on the agenda.

"I wouldnʼt be surprised if something unexpected happens during the event," he said. "Weʼre not letting our guard down".

Officials told Reuters the event is likely to be held at the Marine Corps University in Quantico. Some top officials, who are provided with official travel by U.S. military aircraft, are expected to fly to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The US has troops all over the world, including in remote regions such as South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East, where two-, three-, and four-star generals and admirals command.

In almost every public appearance, Hegseth talks about "warrior spirit" and the need for the American military to have a warrior mindset.

In early September, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, reverting to a name that existed before the end of World War II, when officials sought to emphasize the Pentagonʼs role in preventing conflict.

