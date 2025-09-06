Trump renames the Department of Defense to the Department of War

The US President Donald Trump renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War on September 5. He has already signed a corresponding executive order.

This is reported by the BBC and The Guardian.

"I think itʼs a much more appropriate name, given where the world is right now," Trump said, adding that "it sends a signal of victory".

The BBC writes that initially the agency will use the new name as a "secondary" one while the Trump administration seeks congressional approval to make the change permanent.

However, The Guardian, citing a Trump administration spokesman, notes that this order makes the "Department of War" a secondary name and thus bypasses the need for congressional approval for an official renaming.

The order Trump signed states that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be called Secretary of War. He will be required to prepare and submit legislative and executive proposals for the final renaming of the department.

The Pentagonʼs website has already changed its address to war.gov, and the main page now reads "United States Department of War".

The White House has not yet announced how much the rebranding will cost, but American media reports say that the overhaul of hundreds of agencies, emblems, email addresses, and uniforms will cost a billion dollars.

The United States Department of War existed from 1789 to 1947, when the administration of the 33rd US President Harry Truman divided the department into the Army and Air Force, and also merged it with the then independent Navy.

Trump argued that the agencyʼs previous name better reflects military victories and honestly reflects its activities.

