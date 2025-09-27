Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 drones. How many were shot down?

On the night of September 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones, more than 70 of them Shaheds.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the air defense system had neutralized 97 enemy drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, as well as falling debris in two more.

Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia regions were under attack by the Russians at night. The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with drones late in the evening of September 26. Almost 9 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, but by morning most of them had already been connected. There were no casualties.

In Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during a Russian drone attack. As a result, a fire broke out, but no one was injured.

The railway infrastructure of the Odesa region was also attacked by Russian drones. There is damage.

