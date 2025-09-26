The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed exactly where the drone crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where an unknown drone crossed the border of Ukraine and Hungary — it did it twice.

The drone was spotted twice over the territory of the Transcarpathian region at different altitudes.

To neutralize the potential threat, the airspace over the Uzhhorod district was patrolled by a crew of “Chaklun-KM” UAVs of the Defense Forces.

What preceded

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 26 that the Ukrainian military had recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into the airspace on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

It is assumed that these are Hungarian drones. Previously, they could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas.

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied this information, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Zelensky was "going crazy with anti-Hungarian obsession" and "seeing things that are not really there".

Szijjártó was responded to by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, stating that “we are beginning to see many things, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of your government, overt and covert activities against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving the Kremlin as a lackey”.

