For the first time, the state compensated part of the mortgage for IDPs under the “eHouse” program

For the first time, the state compensated part of the costs of purchasing housing for a displaced person within the framework of the affordable mortgage program "eHouse".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

A loan under the new terms was received by Heorhii, a resident of Donetsk, who has IDP status. The Ministry of Social Policy, through the Pension Fund, financed 70% of his first mortgage payment and reimbursed the associated costs of obtaining the loan. During the year, the state will also compensate 70% of the payments every month.

Heorhii left Donetsk in 2014. He later moved to Kyiv and married Olha, and a year and a half ago they had a daughter. After many years of living in rented accommodation, the couple took advantage of the “eHouse” program and purchased an apartment under construction near Kyiv. The family applied through the “Diia” app, chose a bank, and provided the necessary documents.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to implement the compensation mechanism in August of this year. On September 10, the instrument began to operate in full.

The compensation mechanism covers:

70% of the down payment (but not more than 30% of the cost of housing);

70% of monthly payments during the first year (but not more than UAH 150 thousand);

up to UAH 40 000 for commissions, fees and insurance payments.

In 2025, the state budget has allocated UAH 4.4 billion for the compensation mechanism. This will allow issuing about 9.5 000 loans for internally displaced persons and residents of frontline territories.

What is "eHouse"?

The state program "eHouse" began in October 2022, it gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase housing with a minimum down payment of 20% and a loan term of up to 20 years.

The rate for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing is 7%.

The program is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and PJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". The partner banks of "eHouse" are “Oschadbank”, “PrivatBank”, “Ukrgasbank”, “Globus Bank”, “Sky Bank” and “Ukreximbank”.

