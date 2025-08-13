Some categories of citizens will be able to receive 70% compensation for the down payment under the “eHouse” program. Which ones?

The government has decided that from now on, under the “eHouse” program, the state will compensate 70% of the first mortgage payment for certain categories of citizens.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Internally displaced citizens, as well as residents of frontline areas, will be able to receive payments of 70% of the first mortgage payment.

In addition, they will be able to receive 70% of the loan payments in the first year. The government will also pay an additional UAH 40 000 to cover all fees associated with the mortgage.

What is "eHouse"?

The state program "eHouse" began in October 2022, it gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase housing with a minimum down payment of 20% and a loan term of up to 20 years. The rate for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing is 7%.

The program is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and PJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". The partner banks of "eHouse" are “Oschadbank”, “Privatbank”, “Ukrgasbank”, “Globus Bank”, “Sky Bank” and “Ukreximbank”.

