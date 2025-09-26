The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in Moscow for the World Atomic Week forum marking the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry. He took part in the events, met with Putin and “Rosatom” Director Alexei Likhachev.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine highly values the IAEA’s technical presence at Ukrainian sites, including the ZNPP, and will continue to cooperate with the Agency within its mandate. However, Russia has used the IAEA’s leadership in its propaganda.

"In addition, the ʼcelebrationsʼ with the participation of the head of the IAEA are taking place against the backdrop of the publication of a new investigation by the human rights organization Truth Hounds — ʼSeizing Powerʼ — which documents ʼRosatomʼ involvement in the occupation management of the ZNPP site, as well as systematic torture, abuse, and persecution of civilians, including the stationʼs employees," the Foreign Ministry added.