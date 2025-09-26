Denmark allocates $400 million aid package to Ukraine

Denmark has allocated the 27th aid package to Ukraine worth approximately 2.7 billion Danish kroner ($407 million).

This was reported by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

This package includes almost 1.6 billion kroner to support orders for the Ukrainian defense industry within the framework of the "Danish model". Another 1.1 billion kroner is allocated to other types of assistance, the details of which the Danish defense ministry does not disclose.

In total, Denmark has already allocated about 5.9 billion kroner ($826 million) for the "Danish model" in the period 2024–2027, and together with assistance from EU countries, 18.5 billion kroner ($2.6 billion) has been attracted within the framework of the mechanism.

In total, Denmark has already decided to finance Ukraine with 70.3 billion kroner (almost $10 billion) in 2022–2028.

Denmark reported its previous, 26th, aid package in May. At that time, it included artillery systems, shells, equipment for combat aircraft, and other equipment.

