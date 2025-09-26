Sweden became the first country to allocate additional direct budget support through the Ukraine Facility

Sweden became the first European Union country to invest additional direct budget support money into the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa.

This is about UAH 3 billion that Ukraine can receive by fulfilling the Ukraine Facility indicators. This is comparable, for example, to the costs of purchasing school buses (UAH 2 billion planned for 2026) or to the compensation program for destroyed housing (UAH 3 billion).

Sweden also supports providing Ukraine with a "reparations loan" — direct budget support worth up to €130 billion. The "reparations loan" mechanism provides that de facto Russian money will be transferred to Ukraine, while de jure the right of claim, for example in the form of interest-free securities, will remain with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine will be obliged to repay this loan only if Russia pays reparations for the damage caused to Ukraine.

When determining the amount of funding, the EU will be guided by the need for external financing of the Ukrainian budget, confirmed by the IMF. That is, the amount of financing may be less than €130 billion.

More likely, the proceeds will be divided into tranches, as is usually the case with EU macro-financial assistance. The decision on the “reparation loan” must be made unanimously by all member states, so the prospects for the mechanism’s implementation are still uncertain.