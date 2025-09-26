Poland opens border with Belarus and urges its citizens to return immediately

Poland has urged its citizens not to travel to Belarus, despite the fact that the borders have reopened.

This is stated in a statement by the Polish Embassy in Minsk.

Border traffic at checkpoints across the Polish-Belarusian border was resumed on September 25.

Currently, the Terespol-Brest border crossing has been opened for passenger traffic, and the Koroshchyn (Kukuriki)-Kozlovichi border crossing is open for freight traffic.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus due to "growing tensions, military events in the region, and cases of arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens".

Poles already in Belarus are asked to leave the country immediately.

In Poland, they say that in the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures, or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation will be much more difficult or even impossible.

On September 12, the Belarusian-Polish border was closed due to the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", which lasted until September 16.

