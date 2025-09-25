Ukraine and Papua New Guinea establish diplomatic relations

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Papua New Guinea Justin Tkachenko signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to his colleague for his principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine is ready to develop relations in key areas, including global food security, digital technologies, and humanitarian initiatives.

"For us, this is not just a symbolic gesture, but an important step for the development of cooperation," he emphasized.

It is noteworthy that the head of the Foreign Ministry of Papua New Guinea is the son of Ukrainian emigrants to Australia. He received Papua New Guinean citizenship in 2006.

Ukraine and Syria restored diplomatic relations on September 24. The foreign ministers of the countries signed a communiqué during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in New York.

