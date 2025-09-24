Russians hit the Ground Forces training unit with “Iskander” missiles, there are casualties

Russian troops launched a combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, two “Iskander” ballistic missiles were launched at the unit.

The attack hit a shelter, there are dead and injured, their number is not specified. The wounded are being promptly provided with necessary medical assistance.

"In order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds, and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being taken to protect servicemen during enemy missile and air attacks," the Ground Forces added.

