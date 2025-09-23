Two people killed in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia. 15 more injured

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of September 23. As of the evening, at least two people were known to have died in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

About five strikes were carried out in the city. Warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

Among the dead are two men, aged 43 and 30. At least 15 injured people are also known, six of whom received immediate assistance and refused hospitalization.

In the evening, the city was attacked again by drones. There are no reports of damage or casualties at this time.

