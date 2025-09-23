SAPO demands to recognize the million-dollar assets used by the head of the Customs Service as unfounded

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to declare assets worth over UAH 3.2 million used by the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine unfounded.

This was reported by the press service of SAPO.

This is a residential building with an area of 236.8 m² and the land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

According to prosecutors, the property was registered in the name of a close relative of the wife, but in fact its owner and manager was the head of the Customs Service and his family. The Supreme Court of Ukraine, at the prosecutorʼs request, has already seized the officialʼs assets.

SAPO does not name the person involved, but the current acting head of the State Customs Service is Serhiy Zvyahintsev.

He has held this position since February 2023, and before that he worked at the Ministry of Economy and the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine.

In January, Serhiy Zvyahintsev was suspected of making false declarations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.