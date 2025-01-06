Head of Customs Service suspected of false declaration

The acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Serhiy Zvyahintsev was suspected of false declaration.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

SAP does not name the suspect, but currently the duties of the head of the Customs Service are performed by Serhiy Zvyahintsev.

According to the investigation, in the declaration for 2021-2023, the suspect did not enter information about a residential building with an area of 236.8 sq. m. and a land plot near Kyiv on which it is located. The value of this real estate was estimated at over $100 thousand.

SAP claims that Zvyahintsev registered the undeclared property in the name of a close relative of his wife. But in fact, the property was owned and managed by Zvyahintsev and his family. He is suspected of false declaration.

Zvyahintsev became the Acting Head of the State Customs Service in February 2023. Prior to that, he worked at the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine.

