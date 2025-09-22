Emergency and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after massive Russian airstrike

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia after a massive Russian airstrike on the night of September 22.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

Three people died in the attack: two women aged 40 and 79, and a 77-year-old man. In addition, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old boy received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 5 people.

An enemy air bomb destroyed a private residential building and damaged neighboring buildings. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a two-story building and 5 cars.

The pyrotechnic unit inspected the area of impact for explosive objects.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least 5 air bombs on the night of September 22. Immediately after the strikes, two people were reported dead, but rescuers recovered the body of a 75-year-old woman from the rubble of a completely destroyed house. This brought the number of victims to three.

The attack damaged 15 high-rise buildings and 10 private homes, as well as non-residential premises and cars. Utilities began to cover the broken windows in residential buildings with OSB boards.

