Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least 5 aerial bombs — there are casualties

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least 5 aerial bombs on the night of September 22. Three people are known to have died.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military administrtion Ivan Fedorov.

Two people were reported dead immediately after the attacks, but rescuers pulled the body of a 75-year-old woman from the rubble of a completely destroyed house, bringing the death toll to three.

Two more injured people are also known, one of them in serious condition.

The enemy targeted a civilian infrastructure facility, causing a fire. The attack damaged 15 high-rise buildings and 10 private homes, as well as non-residential premises and vehicles.

Specialists from district administrations are already surveying the area to record all the damage. Municipal services have begun to cover broken windows with OSB boards in residential buildings.

