The counteroffensive of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk direction continues. In the Dobropil direction, Ukrainian troops have advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemyʼs defenses.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Also, according to him, the Defense Forces have already restored control in seven settlements, and another nine have been cleared of enemy sabotage groups.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the Russian troops are suffering significant losses. During this time, the occupiersʼ losses in personnel amounted to 2,456 people, of which 1,322 were irretrievable. The exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian military personnel from Russian captivity has also been significantly replenished.

The Russian army also lost 817 units of weapons and equipment during the counter-offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in total, since the beginning of the Dobropil operation in August, the Defense Forces have already liberated 160 km², and 171 km² have been cleared of DRG.

On September 15, it became known that units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard liberated the village of Pankivka and adjacent territories in the Dobropil direction of the Donetsk region.

