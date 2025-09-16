The enemy massively attacked Zaporizhzhia. There are dead and wounded

On the night of September 16, the enemy launched ten strikes from a multiple launch rocket system on Zaporizhzhia.

The consequences are reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the National Police and the State Emergency Service.

A 41-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another 18 people were injured, including shrapnel wounds, contusions, and acute stress reactions.

Large-scale fires broke out. The fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of 350 m², two trucks in the parking lot and a service station with an area of 600 m². A gas leak occurred in the damaged high-rise building.

