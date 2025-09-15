Reuters: One of Russiaʼs largest refineries shuts down key processing unit after Ukrainian drone attack

After the September 14 attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kirishi, a key processing unit was shut down there.

Reuters reports this, citing industry sources.

One of the units was shut down after a fire caused by a drone attack. The unit provides almost 40% of the total capacity of the Kirish refinery, which is about 20 million metric tons per year, or 400 000 barrels per day.

The unitʼs furnace and some other equipment were damaged, sources said, adding that repairs could take about a month.

According to Reuters, the plant will increase processing volumes at its operating sites by up to 20% to compensate for the downtime of the damaged unit. This will allow it to maintain processing volumes at about 75% of nominal capacity.

On the night of September 14, operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the UAV Forces, together with units of the Special Operations Forces, attacked “Kirishinaftoorgsintez”. It processes over 20 million tons of oil per year.

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

