The US military arrives at training ground in Belarus for “West-2025” exercise

The US military attaché arrived at the training ground in Belarus on the morning of September 15. The joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "West-2025" are taking place there for the third day.

This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

The American military attaché and his colleague were met by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. He ordered his subordinates to allocate them the “best places” and show them “everything that interests them”.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense added that on the same day, representatives of 23 states, including three NATO countries — the United States, Turkey, and Hungary — are observing the Russian-Belarusian exercises.

The ministry published a video showing two American officers shaking hands with the Belarusian defense minister and thanking him for the invitation.

The Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West" are underway in Belarus from September 12 to 16. Against this backdrop, Poland has temporarily closed the border with Belarus.

