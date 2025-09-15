Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. How many were shot down?

On the night of September 15, the Russian army launched 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 59 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked with missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Drones were launched from such areas as Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 52 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missiles and 25 strike UAVs hit 13 locations.

