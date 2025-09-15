Alleged thief of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tuskʼs Lexus charged

Law enforcement has charged a man suspected of stealing a Lexus car belonging to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This is reported by the Polish media outlet RMF 24.

A 41-year-old resident of Sopot was detained at Gdansk Airport on the morning of September 13. He was planning to fly to Bulgaria.

The accused faces up to 10 years in prison. He refused to testify and plead guilty. In addition to burglary, investigators also charged him with misappropriation of a vehicle registration certificate and forgery of license plates. Although he has a criminal record, he has not been charged yet due to a repeat offense.