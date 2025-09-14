The GUR fighters in Zaporizhzhia burned a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system — its cost reaches $50 million

On September 14, Ukrainian intelligence officers discovered and successfully struck an anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

The strike hit a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Oleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Головне управління розвідки МО України / Telegram

The cost of one such air defense system is between 40 and 50 million dollars.

The day before, fighters of the GUR and Special Operations Forces (SOF) carried out a combined attack on railway branches in the Russian Federation, which are important for the logistics of the occupiers on the Kharkiv and Sumy directions of the front.

