Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) carried out a combined attack on railway branches in the Russian Federation, which are important for the logistics of the occupiers on the Kharkiv and Sumy directions of the front.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

Thus, on September 13, Russian railway workers found unknown mines on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka railway section. An engineering team from the Russian Guard special forces arrived there.

During an unsuccessful demining operation, a mine detonated, killing two Russian Guardsmen, and another suffered a mine-explosive amputation of both lower limbs.

As a result of the explosion, the federal railway line Oryol-Kursk has been stopped, with more than 15 trains delayed in both directions.

The sabotage on the railway was also confirmed by the so-called governor of the Oryol region Andrei Klychkov and local residents are posting footage of the fire online.

Another attack was carried out by the Ukrainian military on the night of September 14. At around 02:00, they blew up the St. Petersburg-Pskov railway line on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section. There, as a result of the attack, a locomotive derailed and 15 fuel tanks were destroyed along with fuel.

Intelligence officials say that both railway branches are critically important logistical links in supplying occupation troops in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions. They called the operation "unique in its complexity".

"As a result of the destruction of the railway infrastructure in these areas, the Russians will experience significant logistical complications, which will significantly affect their ability to take active actions against the Ukrainian Defense Forces," a source in Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.

