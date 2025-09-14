General Staff: Damage to railway in the Kyiv region caused by detonation of ammunition on train

On the night of September 14, ammunition detonated in a train carrying military cargo in the Kyiv region. The railway was damaged.

Suspilne was informed about this by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They noted that no personnel were injured as a result of the explosion. Traffic on the railway tracks was stopped, and three train cars were uncoupled.

The consequences of the detonation continue to be eliminated at the scene.

The General Staff added that the cause will be determined by an investigation and an official check.

On the night of September 14, the Kyiv Regional Emergency Management Agency reported an emergency situation, with explosions heard in the Fastiv district. As a result, the railway infrastructure was damaged, and a number of trains were diverted.

