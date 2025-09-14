An emergency situation occurred in the Kyiv region at night — the railway was damaged (UPD)

On the night of September 14, an emergency situation occurred in the Kyiv region. As a result, the railway infrastructure was damaged, and a number of trains changed their routes.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Adminstration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Explosions were heard in the Fastiv district at around 02:00. The Regional Military Administration stressed that this was not related to the Russian attack.

It later became known that an emergency had occurred on the railway. Three women required medical attention — they were suffering from an acute stress reaction.

Some of the passengers on the Kharkiv-Przemysl train were transported by bus to Kyiv, and the rest left by train, but with a changed route.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” noted that trains in the Kozyatyn and Berdychiv directions will temporarily go via Korosten, and Fastiv directions will take a detour via the Myronivka and Trypillia-Dniprovske stations.

In general, the routes of the trains Kyiv — Chelm, Kyiv — Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Sumy/Chernihiv — Rakhiv, Kramatorsk/Kharkiv — Lviv have changed.

Later, the chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky showed footage after the emergency situation in the Kyiv region.

He noted that the Kharkiv-Przemysl train, which fell into the emergency zone near Boyarka, has already resumed its movement.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” added that during the day, individual trains may be delayed by up to 2-3 hours while they follow detour routes. The State Emergency Service, railway workers, and other services are working to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

What exactly caused the damage to the railway track is not officially reported.

Current information about delays is available at the link.

