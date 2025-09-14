The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Fighters of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the press service of the Navy.

The attack occurred on the night of September 11 on the territory of the 184th scientific research experimental base in occupied Sevastopol.

The communications hub provided control of the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The military has not yet provided any other details about the consequences of the attack.

Also recently, a multi-purpose vessel of the MPSV07 project from the Russian Black Sea Fleet, worth $60 million, was hit by Ukrainian drones. There are only four of these in Russia.

