Russians bombed Kostyantynivka with “Smerch” for an hour, 3 residents died

On September 13, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers for 50 minutes. A residential neighborhood once again came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the Donetsk region prosecutorʼs office.

The attack killed three citizens — 33, 76, and 78 years old. Seven people were injured: four women aged 42 to 59 and three men — 27, 59, and 61 years old. The victims suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and an open fracture. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

In the settlement, 14 private and apartment buildings and a car were damaged.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation under the article on war crimes. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Kostyantynivka is regularly attacked by the Russian army. In August, shelling damaged a gas distribution station, leaving the city without gas.

