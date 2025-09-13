Russians bombed Kostyantynivka with “Smerch” for an hour, 3 residents died

On September 13, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers for 50 minutes. A residential neighborhood once again came under enemy fire.
This was reported by the Donetsk region prosecutorʼs office.
The attack killed three citizens — 33, 76, and 78 years old. Seven people were injured: four women aged 42 to 59 and three men — 27, 59, and 61 years old. The victims suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and an open fracture. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.
In the settlement, 14 private and apartment buildings and a car were damaged.
The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation under the article on war crimes. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
- Kostyantynivka is regularly attacked by the Russian army. In August, shelling damaged a gas distribution station, leaving the city without gas.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.