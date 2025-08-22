Kostyantynivka remains without gas due to Russian shelling. It is currently impossible to restore supply

On August 22, Russian forces shelled Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region). Damage to the gas distribution station left the city without gas. It is now impossible to restore gas supply.

This is reported by the head of the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration and “Donetskoblgaz".

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Kostyantynivka with aerial bombs and FPV drones. The attacks lasted for several hours, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.

In the city, private and apartment buildings, a store, the “Ukrposhta” building, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Due to numerous damages, the operating pressure in the gas transportation system of Kostyantynivka could not be maintained — gas supply to the cityʼs residents completely stopped.

Due to the security situation in the city, the shortage of workers and the inability of the emergency services to respond quickly, as well as the lack of safety guarantees for workers, it is currently impossible to restore gas supply to Kostyantynivka.

