Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose “serious sanctions” against Russia

The US President Donald Trump is ready to impose "serious sanctions" against Russia if all NATO countries agree to do the same and take action.

He wrote about this on his own social network.

Trump also called a condition for the US sanctions against Russia that all NATO countries stop buying Russian oil.

"As you know, NATOʼs commitment to victory was far from 100 percent, and the purchase of Russian oil by some countries was a shock! This seriously weakens your negotiating position and the ability to put pressure on Russia," the US president wrote.

Trump also added that if NATO imposes very high tariffs on Chinese goods of 50-100%, then, in his opinion, this will help break the great influence that China has on Russia.

The US President emphasized that these duties will be lifted after the end of the war in Ukraine.

Threats of sanctions against Russia

Trump has repeatedly set a deadline for Russia to cease fire and threatened consequences if it did not do so. For example, the last time, August 8 was the deadline for Russia — the US president said that if there was no ceasefire by then, then “tough sanctions” would await Russia.

However, he never imposed any restrictions, although Russia ignored all deadlines and demands. On the same dates, it became known that the leaders would meet on August 15.

Trump again said on August 13 that "there will be serious consequences" if Russia does not agree to end the war. Asked whether Russia will face consequences for not moving toward a peace deal on Ukraine, Donald Trump replied: "Yes, there will."

Putin and Trump held three-on-three talks on August 15. The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine or related issues.

And the very next day, August 16, Trump said that he would not impose additional sanctions or other "serious consequences" against Russia at this time.

