The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians. Except for one

On September 12, the Council of the European Union decided to extend personal sanctions against Russians involved in the war.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

Sanctions against 2,500 people and organizations were renewed for six months — until September 15, 2026. They include a ban on entry into or transit through the EU, an asset freeze, and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to the people and organizations on the list.

During the review, the EU Council decided not to extend sanctions against one person. His name is not mentioned, but earlier European Truth wrote, citing a source, that this is Pavel Ezubov — a Russian businessman, son of the sanctioned State Duma deputy Alexei Ezubov and cousin of oligarch Oleh Derypaska.

The reason for lifting the sanctions was the decision of the General Court of the EU of June 25, 2025 in his favor.

Also, during the review, the EU Council removed one deceased person from the sanctions list.

Earlier, Radio Liberty, citing EU diplomats , wrote that Hungary and Slovakia demanded the removal of six Russians from the EU sanctions list — businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, and oligarchs Dmitry Mazepin, Petr Aven, Musa Bazhaev, and Albert Avdolyan. The countries threatened that otherwise they would not support the extension of the sanctions.

