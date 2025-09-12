Senior NABU official Maghamedrasulovʼs arrest extended until October 21

The arrest of Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, the head of one of the NABUʼs interregional detective departments, was extended until October 21.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Prosecutors insisted on this: they believe that he could hide from the investigation, go abroad, influence or pressure witnesses.

The defense denies such risks and considers the case to be pressure and an attack on NABU. Magamedrasulov also complained about the use of force during his detention.