Senior NABU official Maghamedrasulovʼs arrest extended until October 21

The arrest of Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, the head of one of the NABUʼs interregional detective departments, was extended until October 21.
This was reported by Suspilne.
Prosecutors insisted on this: they believe that he could hide from the investigation, go abroad, influence or pressure witnesses.
The defense denies such risks and considers the case to be pressure and an attack on NABU. Magamedrasulov also complained about the use of force during his detention.
- Maghamedrasulov was detained on July 21, the same day law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. Ruslan and his father — Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov — are accused of illegal business from the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan.
