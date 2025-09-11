Latvia closes airspace along its eastern border until at least September 18

Latvia is closing the airspace along its eastern border until at least September 18. This decision was made after an assessment by the National Armed Forces.

This was stated by the countryʼs Minister of Defense Andris Spruds.

The airspace near the eastern border with Belarus and Russia will be closed to an altitude of 6 000 m within a 50-kilometer strip from the countryʼs external border.

The height was determined based on the altitude at which drones fly. Planes flying higher will be able to safely fly over this area.

Spruds explains that the decision to completely close the airspace on the eastern border will allow for full control of the restricted airspace — making it easier to detect “unauthorized flying objects”.

It will also free up the restricted airspace for fighter jets from NATO’s Baltic Air Patrol Mission and the Latvian Air Defense.

It will also allow for better testing of acoustic airspace surveillance systems, training in the use and combat of drones, and deployment and training of additional mobile combat units.

The Latvian Minister of Defense noted that the country is currently assessing the need to completely close the eastern land border, but this issue should be resolved together with Estonia and Lithuania.

According to Spruds, there is no direct threat to Latvia, but "preventive measures are necessary".

Air traffic along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine has been restricted in eastern Poland until December 9. The country imposed the restrictions after Russian drones violated its airspace during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. For the first time, the drones flew not from Ukraine, "due to mistakes or minor Russian provocations", but from the territory of Belarus. Polish authorities called the incident "an act of aggression".

Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It stipulates that Alliance member states can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member is threatened.

