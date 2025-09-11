Minister of Defense: The level of mobilization in Ukraine is stable and has a growing tendency

The Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the level of mobilization in Ukraine over the past year has been "absolutely stable" with a growing trend.

He said this in an interview with Sky News.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is currently mobilizing "all the necessary people to cover all losses and form small reserves".

He added that the level of mobilization in Russia covers its losses, although they are five times greater than those of the Ukrainian side.

"Therefore, it is not a problem for them that they have lost a million soldiers since the beginning of this war. Half of them have been killed. So they just continue to shoot, burning people in the fire of war, without counting how many they have lost," Shmyhal said.

He called this a "challenge and problem" for Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been under martial law and general mobilization. This means that all men between the ages of 25 and 60 are subject to mobilization unless they have grounds for deferment. Martial law and general mobilization were last extended until November 5, 2025.

At the same time, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, recently stated that general mobilization in Ukraine will not be canceled for some time after the ceasefire.

