Britain to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones

The United Kingdom will manufacture thousands of interceptor drones, which it will later transfer to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The Ukrainian minister signed the corresponding agreement with his British counterpart John Healy. It is a continuation of the agreements between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Britain on the development of industrial cooperation.

Initially, they plan to produce a thousand drones — all of them will be transferred to Ukraine.

Shmyhal emphasized that interceptor drones have already proven themselves against Russiaʼs "Shahed" terror.

During a meeting in London, the heads of the Ukrainian and British defense ministries discussed the practical implementation of the agreement. Shmyhal called it "a significant step in the implementation of the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and Britain".

"We will continue to scale these projects, attract investments, and improve technologies in order to most effectively protect Ukrainian cities and civilians from Russian air attacks," added the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was planning to launch 700-1 000 drones every day, but Ukraine has found a solution. It is about interceptor drones, which, according to the president, shoot down most targets. At the end of July, he declared that there are already new contracts for interceptor drones worth more than UAH 3 billion.

