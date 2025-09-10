Over 700 Ukrainian women are training in “male” professions in a pilot project of the Employment Service

Due to the continuation of martial law and general mobilization, more and more "male" positions are becoming vacant. The Employment Service has implemented a pilot project that has already involved 763 Ukrainian women in training in professions that were traditionally considered "male".

This was reported by the Employment Service.

Employers who are expecting to replenish their teams with new specialists have already sent 405 applications to the Service.

247 participants have already completed their studies, 212 of them have successfully found jobs, and another 516 women are continuing their studies.

The most popular professions were the following:

woodworking machine operator;

tractor driver;

boiler room operator;

forklift driver;

trolleybus driver;

locksmith-repairwoman.

In general, under the program, women can choose to master one of 31 professions that belong to the category of traditionally male professions and are in high demand among employers.

To participate in the project, a woman or employer can apply online or personally contact the nearest employment center.

The shortage of workers due to the full-scale Russian invasion is a pressing problem for Ukraine. For example, the intervals between metro trains have been increased due to a shortage of workers in Kyiv — due to forced migration, the specifics of the profession, and mobilization.

