The government has approved its action program — now it must be considered by the Verkhovna Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed and submitted its action program to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The program was conditionally divided into several branches: security, human dignity, economy, and reconstruction. Thus, among the governmentʼs 12 priorities:

Security and Defense — the government plans to allocate half of the budget allocated for weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian production, as well as launch Defence City and joint production with global companies “Rheinmetall”, BAE Systems, and others.

European Integration — by the end of 2025, Ukraine is ready to begin accession negotiations with the EU in six clusters.

Anti-corruption — restarting the work of BES, ARMA, and customs and launching digital services "eNotary", "eCourt", and ASC 2.0.

Welfare — compensation for destroyed housing, changes in the pension system and the provision of social services. The government plans to allocate UAH 75 billion for the development of frontline regions and increase assistance to 180 000 families at the birth of a child. It is also expected that 100 thousand families with children under 3 years old will be covered by the "eNursery" and "eKindergarten" programs by 2026.

Veteran Policy — in this area, the Prime Minister reported the adoption of the Code of Laws on Defenders, the launch of veteran spaces, housing certificates, and grants for veteran businesses.

Macrofinance and Reforms — Ukraine has assurances from partners of support of $37.4 billion in 2026-2027. A new IMF program and a new Customs Code are expected.

Business — by the end of 2026, Ukraine plans to attract over 5 billion euros through various instruments (UIF, G2G, PPP), the first project of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund is estimated at $100 million. The government will allocate UAH 55 billion for the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Business will also have 5 years without inspections and significant deregulation. More than UAH 12 billion is expected from privatization, including sanctioned assets, as well as the launch of the "Grain Ukraine" and "Food from Ukraine" agrohubs.

Health and Sports — it is planned to increase the salary of primary and emergency care doctors to UAH 35 000, introduce additional incentives for doctors in villages and front-line regions, launch an annual check-up for Ukrainians 40+, open 200 Mental Health Centers, almost 300 rehabilitation spaces, as well as an "ePatient" and "eLicense" offices.

Education and Science — 100 000 teachers and 50 000 educators will improve their qualifications, 500 kindergartens will open. The government also plans to reform the financing of higher education and science, launch "ScienceCity", grants for 2 000 young researchers, and STEM postgraduate studies. By 2026, 10 joint scientific and technical projects with business will be financed, and the "Mriia" system will cover 1.1 million children.

Reconstruction — housing, energy, and infrastructure in focus: 10 projects on housing, 5 on transport, 4 on housing. A Recovery Fund and a comprehensive recovery plan will be created, the "RebuildHome" program, special programs for the return of Ukrainians — with housing, work, and social support, as well as a mechanism for multiple citizenship.

Culture — by 2025, the restoration of at least 10 cultural heritage sites will begin, and by 2026, UAH 500 million will be allocated for its preservation and restoration. Grants for creative industries, inclusion of all sites of national importance in the register, and digitization of 100 000 museum exhibits will be provided.

— by 2025, the restoration of at least 10 cultural heritage sites will begin, and by 2026, UAH 500 million will be allocated for its preservation and restoration. Grants for creative industries, inclusion of all sites of national importance in the register, and digitization of 100 000 museum exhibits will be provided. Winter Stability — the government plans to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas and launch new generating capacity.

The program was presented to MPs, international partners, and representatives of think tanks on August 18. After that, the government opened a collection of proposals for finalizing the document with the involvement of experts, public organizations, businesses, and citizens.

In total, the Cabinet of Ministers received 683 proposals from public organizations, business associations, experts and active citizens. The largest number of applications was addressed to the Ministry of Economy (184) and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development (80).

Svyrydenko added that most of the proposals were taken into account in full or in part, a significant part of them is already being implemented within the framework of existing programs and strategies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.