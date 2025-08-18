Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko presented the new governmentʼs action plan on August 18, which contains 12 strategic initiatives.

She wrote about this on Telegram.

The program was conditionally divided into several branches: security, human dignity, economy, and reconstruction. Thus, among the governmentʼs 12 priorities:

Security and defense — the government plans to allocate half of the budget allocated for weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian production, as well as launch Defence City and joint production with global companies “Rheinmetall”, BAE Systems, and others.

— the government plans to allocate half of the budget allocated for weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian production, as well as launch Defence City and joint production with global companies “Rheinmetall”, BAE Systems, and others. European integration — by the end of 2025, Ukraine is ready to begin accession negotiations with the EU in six clusters.

— by the end of 2025, Ukraine is ready to begin accession negotiations with the EU in six clusters. Anti-corruption — restarting the work of BES , ARMA , and Customs and launching digital services “eNotary”, “eCourt”, and administrative service centers 2.0.

— restarting the work of , , and Customs and launching digital services “eNotary”, “eCourt”, and administrative service centers 2.0. Welfare — compensation for destroyed housing, changes in the pension system and the provision of social services. The government plans to allocate UAH 75 billion for the development of frontline regions and increase assistance to 180 000 families at the birth of a child. It is also expected that 100 000 families with children under 3 years old will be covered by the “eNursery” and “eKindergarten” programs by 2026.

— compensation for destroyed housing, changes in the pension system and the provision of social services. The government plans to allocate UAH 75 billion for the development of frontline regions and increase assistance to 180 000 families at the birth of a child. It is also expected that 100 000 families with children under 3 years old will be covered by the “eNursery” and “eKindergarten” programs by 2026. Veteran policy — in this area, the Prime Minister reported the adoption of the Code of Laws on Defenders, the launch of veteran spaces, housing certificates, and grants for veteran businesses.

— in this area, the Prime Minister reported the adoption of the Code of Laws on Defenders, the launch of veteran spaces, housing certificates, and grants for veteran businesses. Macrofinance and reforms — Ukraine has assurances from partners of support of $37.4 billion in 2026-2027. A new IMF program and a new Customs Code are expected.

— Ukraine has assurances from partners of support of $37.4 billion in 2026-2027. A new program and a new Customs Code are expected. Business — by the end of 2026, Ukraine plans to attract over 5 billion euros through various instruments (UIF, G2G, PPP), the first project of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund is estimated at $100 million. The government will allocate UAH 55 billion for the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Business will also have 5 years without inspections and significant deregulation. More than UAH 12 billion is expected from privatization, including sanctioned assets, as well as the launch of the “Grain Ukraine” and “Food from Ukraine” agrohubs.

— by the end of 2026, Ukraine plans to attract over 5 billion euros through various instruments (UIF, G2G, PPP), the first project of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund is estimated at $100 million. The government will allocate UAH 55 billion for the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Business will also have 5 years without inspections and significant deregulation. More than UAH 12 billion is expected from privatization, including sanctioned assets, as well as the launch of the “Grain Ukraine” and “Food from Ukraine” agrohubs. Health and sports — it is planned to increase the salary of primary and emergency care doctors to UAH 35 000, introduce additional incentives for doctors in villages and front-line regions, launch an annual check-up for Ukrainians 40+, open 200 Mental Health Centers, almost 300 rehabilitation spaces, as well as an “ePatientʼs” office and “eLicense”.

— it is planned to increase the salary of primary and emergency care doctors to UAH 35 000, introduce additional incentives for doctors in villages and front-line regions, launch an annual check-up for Ukrainians 40+, open 200 Mental Health Centers, almost 300 rehabilitation spaces, as well as an “ePatientʼs” office and “eLicense”. Education and science — 100 000 teachers and 50 000 educators will improve their qualifications, 500 kindergartens will open. The government also plans to reform the financing of higher education and science, launch “ScienceCity”, grants for 2 000 young researchers, and STEM postgraduate studies. By 2026, 10 joint scientific and technical projects with business will be financed, and the “Mria” system will cover 1.1 million children.

— 100 000 teachers and 50 000 educators will improve their qualifications, 500 kindergartens will open. The government also plans to reform the financing of higher education and science, launch “ScienceCity”, grants for 2 000 young researchers, and STEM postgraduate studies. By 2026, 10 joint scientific and technical projects with business will be financed, and the “Mria” system will cover 1.1 million children. Reconstruction — housing, energy and infrastructure in focus: 10 projects on housing and utilities, 5 on transport, 4 on housing. The Recovery Fund and a comprehensive recovery plan will be created, the "Recovery-House" program, special programs for the return of Ukrainians — with housing, work and social support, as well as a mechanism for multiple citizenship.

— housing, energy and infrastructure in focus: 10 projects on housing and utilities, 5 on transport, 4 on housing. The Recovery Fund and a comprehensive recovery plan will be created, the "Recovery-House" program, special programs for the return of Ukrainians — with housing, work and social support, as well as a mechanism for multiple citizenship. Culture — by 2025, the restoration of at least 10 cultural heritage sites will begin, and by 2026, UAH 500 million will be allocated for its preservation and restoration. Grants for creative industries, inclusion of all sites of national importance in the register, and digitization of 100 000 museum exhibits will be provided.

— by 2025, the restoration of at least 10 cultural heritage sites will begin, and by 2026, UAH 500 million will be allocated for its preservation and restoration. Grants for creative industries, inclusion of all sites of national importance in the register, and digitization of 100 000 museum exhibits will be provided. Winter stability — the government plans to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas and launch new generating capacity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.