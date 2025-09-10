Two teenagers in Lviv tried to blow up a townhouse where a soldier lived. Now they face up to 12 years in prison

Russian special services recruited two minors from Lviv to blow up a townhouse where a Defense Forces soldier lived.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

To do this, the teenagers left homemade explosives at the entrance to the house, which they hid in a flower pot.

So that Russian special forces could remotely activate the explosives when the soldier approached the house, the agents additionally installed a telephone camera at the location with remote access for a curator from the Russian Federation.

The suspects turned out to be two residents of Lviv, aged 14 and 15, whom the enemy recruited on Telegram channels in search of easy money.

After briefing from the occupiers, the young men received coordinates, using which they took the explosives from the cache and then planted them at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

They seized prepared explosives and smartphones with evidence of contacts with the curator.

The SBU investigators informed the young men of suspicion of a completed attempt to commit a terrorist act in a prior conspiracy by a group of individuals. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

