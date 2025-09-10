The number of victims in Yarova increased due to shelling on September 9

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Yarova (Donetsk region) on September 9 has risen to 25.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to the latest data, another 19 people suffered injuries of varying severity.

On the afternoon of September 9, the Russian army bombed the village of Yarova while people were receiving their pensions. Most of the dead were people of retirement age.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that after the attack, the police received a request to evacuate residents of Yarova. The "White Angels" have already evacuated 8 people, including a 7-year-old girl. In total, 22 people were evacuated from the Kramatorsk district, where the village of Yarova is located, on September 9.

