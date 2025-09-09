Russia bombed a village in the Donetsk region while people were receiving pensions. More than 20 people were killed (UPD)

On September 9, Russia bombed the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region while people were receiving their pensions. According to preliminary reports, more than 20 people were killed.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration after the presidentʼs announcement, clarified that at least 21 victims and the same number of wounded were known.

UPD at 2:35 PM: The number of victims has increased to 23. Most of the dead are people of retirement age.

The head of the Lyman City Military Administration Oleksandr Zhuravlev told to Suspilne. Studio program that as of 1:50 PM, 18 injured people were also known, three of them in serious condition.

Rescuers, medics, police, and local authorities are currently working at the site of the Russian strike. They are helping the victims and establishing the exact consequences of this crime.

“The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain inactive. The United States must respond. The Europeans must respond. The G20 must respond. Strong action must be taken to stop Russia from bringing death,” Zelensky wrote after the strike.

The president added that such strikes by Russia should not go unheeded by the world. According to him, the Russians are currently continuing to destroy lives, but are avoiding new strong sanctions, new strong strikes.

