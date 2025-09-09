Ukraine will begin receiving “Skyranger” anti-drone systems from “Rheinmetall” by the end of the year

German arms concern “Rheinmetall” will manufacture “Skyranger” mobile anti-drone systems for Ukraine, deliveries are expected to begin this year.

This was reported by the companyʼs CEO Armin Papperger in an interview with ZDF.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

“Skyranger” systems can be installed on various chassis, such as “Leopard” tanks.

"Each of these systems can cover 4x4 km to completely clear the area of drones. That is, all drones will be neutralized," said Papperger.

He added that the corresponding contract for hundreds of millions of euros will be signed on September 10 at the DSEI defense exhibition in London.

“Rheinmetall” is one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The company plans to open a production facility in Ukraine for armored vehicles, including tanks, ammunition and air defense systems. According to Agence France Press, Rheinmetall wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine.

At the beginning of the year, it became known that the “Rheinmetall” ammunition plant in Ukraine, which is still under construction, will begin operating in 2026.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.