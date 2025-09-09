Russians attacked Ukraine with 84 drones. How many did air defense neutralize?

On the night of September 9, Russian troops launched 84 drones to attack Ukraine. Most of them were “Shahed” drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones that night from Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 60 enemy drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The remaining 23 strike UAVs hit 10 locations.

