Babel sources: An explosion occurred near a military unit in Russia. There are dead and injured

In Russia, a military unit was attacked, whose soldiers committed war crimes in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

On the morning of September 8, an explosion occurred near military unit 6912 near Khabarovsk, Russia. Two explosive devices went off in a parking lot near the military unit.

The explosions occurred just as Russian soldiers were arriving for duty. There were dead and wounded.

After the explosions near the military unit, Russian special services blocked mobile internet and changed public transport traffic so that local residents would not learn about the incident.

This military unit is home to the 748th separate operational battalion of the Russian Guard. The battalion participated in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in particular, the battalionʼs losses were reported in battles near Kyiv (Bucha and Irpin) in early 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.