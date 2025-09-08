Russia attacked the Ukrainian power system — an entire district in the Sumy region was left without electricity

On the night and morning of September 8, Russian troops struck energy infrastructure in the Kyiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Thus, one of the thermal generation facilities in the Kyiv region was under massive shelling at night.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, rescuers and energy workers are currently eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

The city of Shostka and the Shostka district were left without power due to enemy strikes on critical infrastructure in the Sumy region. Power engineers are also working to restore power.

This morning, the Russians attacked the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, the companyʼs building was destroyed, and technological equipment was also damaged.

Currently, the factoryʼs operations are completely paralyzed. Its enrichment facilities are unusable.

Earlier, on August 26, the occupiers had already attacked this enterprise. Then, due to shelling, the work of the factory, which supplies coal to Ukrainian thermal power plants, was paralyzed.

