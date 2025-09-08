Ukrainian military has taken full control of the village of Zarichne, located in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" entered the settlement and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

On September 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the liberation of the village of Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region from the Russians.

The very next day, it became known about the de-occupation of another village in Udachne (Donetsk region). The same fighters of the "Skelya" regiment destroyed all the Russian strongholds there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.